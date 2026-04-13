U.S., Iran leave room for deal as mediators step up efforts for further talks

WASHINGTON, April 13 — Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye are working to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran before the current ceasefire expires on April 21, as it appears both Washington and Tehran signal that a deal to end the conflict remains within reach, local media reported on Monday quoting U.S. officials and regional sources.

“We are not in a complete deadlock. The door is not closed yet. Both sides are bargaining. It’s a bazaar,” a regional source told U.S. online media outlet Axios.

The Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers held separate phone calls with their counterpart in Pakistan.

Both then spoke to White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, sources said.

The latest push follows a 21-hour round of talks on Saturday in Pakistan, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance led the U.S. delegation and met Iranian officials.

A U.S. official said that an agreement could still be reached if Iran shows greater flexibility and accepts the framework discussed in Islamabad, said the report, adding that the current focuses are on narrowing remaining differences in time for another round of talks in the coming days.

The main sticking points center on Iran’s nuclear program and financial demands, according to the report. Washington has pressed Tehran to freeze uranium enrichment and relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while Iran is seeking the release of frozen funds and broader sanctions relief, the report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday that the U.S. military will “eliminate” any Iranian ship if it comes close to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, U.S. officials indicated that military pressure, partly aimed to prevent Iran from using the crucial global energy waterway as leverage in the talks, remains part of the negotiating strategy, said the report. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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