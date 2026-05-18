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Trump drops lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service
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Trump drops lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service

May 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 18 — U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his 10-billion-U.S.-dollar lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a federal court filing showed on Monday.

The court filing did not mention the terms of any potential deal. Trump sued the IRS in January for failing to properly oversee a contractor who leaked the tax returns of Trump and other wealthy individuals.

The contractor, Charles Littlejohn, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2024 after he pleaded guilty to leaking tax records of Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media outlets, including the New York Times. U.S. Judge Kathleen Williams, who is overseeing the case, has raised questions about whether a sitting president can sue his own government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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