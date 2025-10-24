Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ghana declares 3-day national mourning for former first lady
Ghana declares 3-day national mourning for former first lady
AfricaInternational

Ghana declares 3-day national mourning for former first lady

October 24, 2025

ACCRA, Oct. 24  — The Ghanaian government on Friday declared three days of national mourning in honor of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who died in Accra, the capital, on Thursday at 76.

“This is to honor her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation. Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings served Ghana with dedication and commitment, especially in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development,” said a statement from the presidency.

During the period of mourning, all national flags will fly at half-mast at public buildings, diplomatic missions, and government installations across Ghana and abroad, the statement said.

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the family, her children, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss,” the statement added.

President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute on social media, writing: “H.E. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ legacy and dedication to empowering women and serving our country will never be forgotten.”

Tributes have also poured in from diplomatic missions, international organizations, and world leaders honoring the late former first lady. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia suspends 4 police officers caught getting bribes...

August 18, 2018

163 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in...

November 28, 2023

At least 3 burnt to death at lodging...

June 12, 2019

Five killed, four injured in road accident in...

May 21, 2018

Brazil’s democracy, sovereignty “non-negotiable”: Lula

September 15, 2025

Zimbabwe, Mozambique mourn victims of Cyclone Idai

March 24, 2019

Zambian President Attends BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

August 23, 2023

Qatar Airways introduces flights to Zimbabwe

August 7, 2021

Iran says any initiative aiming to end war...

August 18, 2025

Great Wall rejuvenation efforts bear fruit.

July 24, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.