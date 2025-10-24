Ghana declares 3-day national mourning for former first lady

ACCRA, Oct. 24 — The Ghanaian government on Friday declared three days of national mourning in honor of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who died in Accra, the capital, on Thursday at 76.

“This is to honor her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation. Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings served Ghana with dedication and commitment, especially in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development,” said a statement from the presidency.

During the period of mourning, all national flags will fly at half-mast at public buildings, diplomatic missions, and government installations across Ghana and abroad, the statement said.

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the family, her children, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss,” the statement added.

President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute on social media, writing: “H.E. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ legacy and dedication to empowering women and serving our country will never be forgotten.”

Tributes have also poured in from diplomatic missions, international organizations, and world leaders honoring the late former first lady. (Xinhua)

