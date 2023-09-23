High Court Ruling Halts Vagciriku Chieftainship coronation.

By Staff Reporter

NDIYONA, September 23 — In a remarkable legal development, Justice Angula, a High Court judge, has intervened to halt the chieftainship coronation process of Felix Muraghuli Mashika. The event, initially scheduled for September 22, 2023, and the forthcoming weekend at Kadedere in the Ndonga Linena constituency of the Kavango East region, faced disruption after chieftainship contender Aruvita Kayoka urgently filed an application to suspend the coronation of Felix Muraghuli Mashika, who also vied for the throne.

In addition to this pivotal decision, the High Court has nullified the directive issued by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, on September 12, 2023. Uutoni’s directive had designated Felix Muraghuli Mashika as the rightful heir to the chieftainship. The court’s decision exposed that the minister had failed to comply with the provisions of the Traditional Authority Act, particularly as the matter concerning the VaGciriku chieftaincy remained under scrutiny within the same judicial institution.

Legal representatives acting on behalf of the minister concurred with the judge’s perspective, acknowledging that both the president and the Traditional Authority Council had not been adequately consulted before the minister’s letter was dispatched to Muraghuli. This consultation with these entities is a mandatory procedure stipulated in the Traditional Authority Act of 2000 (Act No. 25 of 2000) when designating a Chief.

The minister’s hastily issued letter prompted Muraghuli to make preparations for his coronation, including the regrettably premature slaughter of several cows. The celebratory hunting of wildlife, including giraffes and a hippopotamus, was also part of these preparations. However, these elaborate plans have now been reduced to a simple cultural performance and a communal meal, following the court’s verdict.

The High Court has unequivocally declared that the traditional crowning of Felix Muraghuli as the Chief of the VaGciriku will not proceed. Furthermore, the customary instruments of power will not be conveyed to Muraghuli. The High Court has issued a stern warning that there shall be no observance of anointing oil or any Traditional customary rituals and rights associated with the coronation or the installation of a Gciriku Chief.

— *Namibia Daily News*