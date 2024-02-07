NamBTS and Shincheonji Volunteers Unite for Life-Saving Blood Drive

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, February 7 — The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS), in collaboration with Shincheonji Volunteers, organized a highly successful blood drive with the esteemed presence of Khomas Regional Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua. The event aimed not only to replenish critically low blood banks but also to inspire the community to actively engage in the noble act of saving lives through blood donation.

Confronted with an alarming shortage of blood, NamBTS made numerous appeals to the public to step forward and contribute. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Shincheonji Volunteers joined forces with NamBTS to address the blood shortage issue and encourage the community to embrace a culture of giving back through blood donation drives.

Dr. Estee Joubert, who volunteered, shared her personal motivation by recounting firsthand experiences of how the shortage of blood profoundly impacts the lives of patients. These individuals, often not strangers but rather our own family and friends, are directly affected by the scarcity. She emphasized the practical manifestation of the teachings of Jesus, emphasizing the importance of loving and caring for one another, both spiritually and physically.

The event unfolded with energetic cheers as esteemed guests and donors arrived. Governor McLeod-Katjirua addressed the donors, highlighting the significant impact of their contributions by stating that a single donation has the potential to save three lives. Stressing the crucial role of blood and blood products in community health, she shared staggering statistics, underscoring the fact that someone requires blood every two seconds, and 1 in 7 hospital admissions involves a need for blood. The governor expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of this collaborative effort with NamBTS and the church.

Following her address, the governor familiarized herself with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. She delved into its biblical history and the fulfillment of prophecies in Revelation, as well as the comprehensive Bible course offered to all believers. Commending the youth’s active involvement in the church, she expressed her satisfaction at seeing their commitment to God’s work and avoiding detrimental distractions. Governor McLeod-Katjirua concluded by expressing gratitude to NamBTS for consistently raising awareness about blood bank shortages and eagerly anticipated participating in Shincheonji Volunteers’ future social projects at both the constituency and regional levels.

NamBTS aimed to gather a minimum of 50 blood donations, a goal that was exceeded as they managed to collect more than 62 blood donations during the event. NamBTS Marketing Officer, Frieda Vatileni, shared that this accomplishment translates to saving more than 150 lives. Despite the success, the director urged the public to continue donating, revealing that only about 1% of Namibians donate blood, leaving a vast number eligible to contribute. The appeal resonated with a powerful message: let us extend love to everyone, be it friends, family, or even enemies, recognizing that our shared blood can unite us. Every drop is worth a lot.

Shincheonji is an international church organization with branches across all continents of the world. The organization’s full name is the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony, and it was established in 1984. The chairman and senior pastor of Shincheonji is Mr. Man-Hee Lee. Shincheonji stands for the Chinese characters of ‘new heaven and new earth’ and represents the new tabernacle and new people (2 Peter 3:13, Matthew 13:31-32, Revelation 14:1-5, Revelation 15:2-5). It has branch churches across the continent of Africa, including Ethiopia in the North, Uganda and Kenya in the East, as well as South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in the South.