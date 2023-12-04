E.M.A. Nonprofit: Bridging Gaps in Emergency Care Through Community Support

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, December 4 — In the realm of emergency medical assistance, the E.M.A. nonprofit organisation has been a steadfast beacon since 2019, living up to its motto, “there when you need us.” In the year 2023 alone, this dedicated organization has come to the aid of over 1,000 patients, offering vital assistance in situations where medical services are not readily available or financially accessible.

E.M.A. Rescue Service operates as a registered nonprofit community service with a clear mission: to make Emergency Care universally available. The organization strives to provide emergency care free of charge, especially for those who cannot afford private ambulance services. Additionally, E.M.A. collaborates with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to bolster their efforts in delivering emergency medical assistance across the community.

Access to emergency and rescue services is not just a convenience; it is a fundamental human right, as recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). E.M.A. aims to uphold this right by ensuring that emergency care is accessible to everyone, irrespective of their financial constraints.

The significance of E.M.A.’s services becomes apparent when considering the critical role they play in various scenarios:

1. Life-Saving Assistance: E.M.A. responds to emergencies such as falls, heart attacks, strokes, or other critical situations at home, workplaces, or on the streets, potentially saving lives.

2. Timely Intervention for Minimized Consequences: Swift response times are crucial in minimizing the devastating consequences of emergencies. E.M.A.’s proven ability to reach patients within minutes contributes significantly to reducing the impact of unforeseen events.

3. Emergency Preparedness: E.M.A. actively promotes emergency preparedness, recognizing that being prepared can alleviate fear, anxiety, and losses associated with disasters. Their presence brings reassurance to the community in times of crisis.

Despite their dedicated efforts, E.M.A. is facing mounting challenges, primarily driven by an unexpected surge in emergencies throughout 2023. Coupled with this surge, fuel price increases exceeding 12% have significantly escalated operational costs. The organization, known for its vital fleet of Emergency Ambulances, First Responders, and Advanced Life Support Paramedics, stresses the critical role that fuel plays in executing its life-saving mission.

Fabian Martens, the 1st Chairman of the E.M.A. nonprofit organisation, emphasizes the urgent need for support: “Fuel is crucial to our mission, as without fuel, we cannot come to our patients.” He further acknowledges the support of companies and individuals as indispensable in overcoming the financial challenges faced by the organization.

Annual Emergency Statistics highlight the increasing demand for E.M.A.’s services:

– 2019: 124 emergencies

– 2020: 539 emergencies

– 2021: 646 emergencies

– 2022: 740 emergencies

– 2023 (as of 13.11.2023): 1,037 emergencies

In light of this, E.M.A. earnestly calls upon companies and individuals to contribute to their cause, whether through fuel donations or other essential resources. The nonprofit organization believes that such support is not just a lifeline for their operations but a vital link in ensuring the well-being of the community during emergencies.

For those willing to support E.M.A.’s noble cause, you can reach out to them via email at ema-support@osh-med.pro or contact them by phone at 081 4700537 (Fabian Martens) or 061 302 931. Further details can be found on their website: [www.ema-organisation.pro](https://www.ema-organisation.pro).