Mozambique receives another 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MAPUTO, June 30 — Mozambique on Wednesday received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine purchased by the country’s private sector in coordination with the government.

The procurement of the 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, an inactivated vaccine called SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), is part of the local initiative “United for the vaccine against COVID-19” (UNIVAX), of which, 139,000 doses will be offered to the Mozambican government.

Speaking about the vaccination plan at the reception ceremony, the Minister of Health Armindo Tiago said the 500,000 doses of the vaccine will contribute to the immunization of around 240,000 people and accelerate the implementation of the national vaccination plan.

“Vaccines arrive in the country at a time when we are registering an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19,” he said.

The minister said that a rapid vaccination process could save lives of more people and prevent the collapse of the national health system, while calling for more public participation in the program.

The country is to receive another 1.5 million doses in the coming weeks, said the official, who hoped that half of the population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August. (Xinhua)