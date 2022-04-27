Trending Now
National

THE NATIONAL HOUSING ENTERPRISE (NHE) SPONSORS 2 NAMIBIAN ATHLETICS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE INTERNATIONAL MEET IN GABORONE, BOTSWANA

April 27, 2022

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) is pleased to announce the sponsorship of 2 Namibian Athletics who are set to participate at the Gaborone International Meet, on Saturday, 30 April 2022 in Botswana.

The sponsorship valued at N$30 000, will contribute towards accommodation, flights, meals, and sports gear for the athletics whilst in Botswana.

The two Namibian athletics are:

  • Ernest Narib, the current 200m man National Champion and,
  • Gilbert Hainuca, the 100-m man National Champion.

This sponsorship forms part of our community relationships approach and seeks to make a difference in sports development in the lives of Namibian Athletics.

This initiative is NHE’s response to the call for action for Namibian Corporates to invest more in sport and our Namibian Athletics and it seeks to honor our corporate social responsibility within the communities we operate.

