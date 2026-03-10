Nictus Holdings Announces Botswana Expansion

Windhoek, Mar.10 – – – Nictus Holdings proudly announces a significant milestone in its strategic growth journey with the registration of Corporate Guarantee & Insurance Company of Botswana, marking an important step in expanding the Group’s financial services footprint beyond Namibia.

As a trusted Namibian organisation with a legacy of stability, resilience, responsible growth and service excellence, NictusHoldings continues to position itself for long-term sustainability. The expansion into Botswana forms part of the Group’s broader strategy to strengthen its regional presence, unlock new market opportunities and provide customers with added value.

Corporate Guarantee, with its Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) contingency insurance products, has proven to be a central pillar of financial solutions supporting individuals, businesses, and institutions. ART provides clients with tailored, non traditional risk management structures that emphasise ownership, transparency, and financial efficiency.

Alternative Risk Transfer has gained significant traction in recent years. It is anticipated that this upward trend will continue, as traditional insurance solutions increasingly struggle to address emerging risks, including cyber threats, digitalisation, geopolitical developments, and environmental and social governance considerations.

“Our intention is not only to extend the reach of our business, but to provide value-driven and transparent financial solutions that support customers navigating Botswana’s current economic pressures,” says Philippus Tromp, Nictus Holdings Managing Director.

“With traditional insurance not always addressing the complexities businesses face, our Alternative Risk Transfer model offers a structured, cost-effective way to manage uncertainty and strengthen resilience. Despite the challenges within Botswana’s economy, we remain confident in its long-term potential and committed to being a reliable partner throughout alleconomic cycles.”

The introduction of Corporate Guarantee & Insurance Company of Botswana is a natural extension of the Group’s strong foundation, providing an opportunity to build strong relationships in Botswana and contributing positively to the country’s financial landscape.

Post Views: 71