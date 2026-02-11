Cameroon unveils measures to tackle youth unemployment

Trending Now
February 11, 2026

YAOUNDE, Feb. 11 — Cameroonian President Paul Biya on Tuesday unveiled measures to support youth employment amid an increasingly volatile global economic environment.

The government had established a Special Youth Employment Promotion Plan intended to foster “genuine” synergy between the state, the private sector and the wider society to promote job creation for young people, Biya said in a televised address aimed at the younger generation.

He said the government will grant tax exemptions to businesses that recruit young graduates and allocate “substantial” resources to strengthen and improve the education system.

“My objective is to offer as many of you as possible the opportunity to access quality training that will enable you not only to find jobs, but also to create them,” Biya said.

He said that more actions, notably the fight against corruption and the embezzlement of public funds, will be taken to create conducive conditions for youth development.

Biya’s speech came on the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated annually on Feb. 11. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

