EU Invests €1 Billion in Namibia to Develop Green Hydrogen and Sustainable Raw Materials

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 31 — The European Commission (EC) and the Government of Namibia unveiled a groundbreaking €1 billion collaboration on October 30, 2023, during the visit of EC President Ursula von der Leyen to Namibia. This partnership is poised to revolutionize sustainable raw materials value chains and renewable hydrogen initiatives. Here are the key aspects of this strategic alliance:

1. **Integration of Value Chains:** This partnership aims to streamline value chains by collaborating with industry stakeholders to identify, promote, and facilitate cooperation in the exploration and commercialization of critical raw material projects.

2. **Environmental and Social Responsibility:** The EC and Namibia will work together to leverage environmental, social, and governance criteria. This includes mapping and assessing abandoned mines and supporting Namibia in utilizing ‘Earth Observation’ and remote sensing techniques for resource exploration, land use planning, and management.

3. **Mobilizing Infrastructure Funding:** The partnership will allocate funding for both soft and hard infrastructure. This includes support for selected mining, refining, and mineral green processing projects, along with investments in water, rail, renewable energy projects. Additionally, improvements to major transport corridors, such as ports, rail systems, and roads, will receive attention.

4. **Capacity Building and Skills Development:** The collaboration will focus on enhancing capacity and skills within the raw material and green hydrogen value chains. This includes identifying training and skill requirements and enhancing technical and vocational training, in cooperation with ‘Team Europe’ and industry stakeholders.

5. **Research and Innovation:** The partnership will promote research and innovation by facilitating joint research projects and research and business networking across the entire critical raw material value chain.

6. **Regulatory Alignment:** An essential aspect of this partnership is assisting Namibia in developing a national strategy for critical raw materials and enacting a synthetic fuels act. This will create an enabling environment for the hydrogen and synthetic fuels industry and ensure alignment with international green fuels certification and standards.

In addition to these initiatives, the collaboration will support the transformation of the Port of Walvis Bay into an industrial and logistics hub for the region. The Port of Antwerp and Bruges International will play a pivotal role in devising a masterplan to bring about this transformation, positioning the Port of Walvis Bay as a regional logistics and industrial hub for the green hydrogen and derivatives economy.

The EU-Namibia partnership represents a significant milestone in the development of sustainable raw materials value chains and renewable hydrogen in Africa. It also serves as a testament to the European Union’s commitment to bolstering Namibia’s green transition and overall economic development. This partnership promises to advance sustainability and innovation while fostering economic growth in Namibia and the broader region.