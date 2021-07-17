Christine Mboma ‘s appointment as Malaria Ambassador will inspire Namibian youth.

Windhoek, July 18 — Namibia daily news Managing Director, Mr. Robert Maseka has commended the Kavango East region’s decision to appoint sprint sensations Christine Mboma as the region Malaria Ambassador.

“Kavango east region is one of the most hit region on Malaria infections due to its geographical location. Its located next to the Kavango delta hence Malaria in the region is a big problem. Christine Mboma is a role model within the region, and the country as a whole, her influence will inspire other youth in the region to take part in the fight against Malaria in Kavango East region.”

“Her role as Malaria Ambassador will surely motivate other youth in the entire country to partake in various developmental projects within their regions. “

“I personally hails from the same region and the same village where Mboma is from, Iam indeed proud of her achievements.

In Conclusion, I would like to wish Christine Mboma all the best in her new role as Malaria Ambassador in Kavango East region, as she is about to leave for the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics in Japan in few days, I would like to take this opportunity to wish her all the best for the games. Make your region proud, make your country proud and make your family proud.”concluded Robert.

Paulina Meke

paulinameke@namibiadailynews.info

Namibia Daily News

Windhoek