A NORED electricity worker dies in freak accident at Okahao

National

April 27, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 27 April 2022 –  A NORED electricity worker died while trying to remove cables from a pole at Okahao on Wednesday.

Omusati Police’s regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the tragic incident happened at the Build Together houses in the town.

The deceased, who was on official duty, died when the pole he was climbing broke and he fell to the ground sustaining serious head injuries.

He died at the scene and his identity cannot be released as his next of kin are yet to be informed. – Namibia Daily News

