Hitachi Energy to enhance power supply reliability in northern Namibia

Energy

May 9, 2023

By Staff Reporter

KUNENE, May 9 — Namibia’s bulk electricity supplier, NamPower, is implementing the Kunene and Omatando substations as part of the utility’s Transmission Master Plan to meet the country’s rising electricity demand. To enhance the Kunene and Omatando substations in northern Namibia, leading hydropower construction company Sinohydro has partnered with Hitachi Energy to deliver a comprehensive range of high-voltage equipment, including circuit breakers, instrument transformers, surge arrestors, and disconnectors. The collaboration will ensure a reliable power supply throughout Namibia, strengthening and expanding the country’s transmission network. Hitachi Energy’s well-proven high-voltage solutions will play a vital role in this project, providing innovative electricity solutions in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Malvin Naicker, Managing Director for Hitachi Energy Southern Africa, highlighted that the company’s high-voltage technology enables customers and partners to achieve an uninterrupted power supply, enhancing the safety, reliability, and efficiency of power networks. Kahenge Haulofu, Managing Director of NamPower, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and the goal of achieving a more resilient power network in Namibia. The development of the Kunene and Omatando substations will significantly increase electricity supply and reliability to Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, and surrounding areas, strengthening the northern Namibia transmission backbone. – Namibia Daily News

