Namibia to hold 62nd Windhoek Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus

September 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 30 — Namibia will host its 62nd annual Windhoek Oktoberfest from Oct. 27-29 in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.
“After two years without celebrations and festivities, this year’s Oktoberfest is one of significance. The festival will celebrate the reunification of our community after a devastating pandemic. It is a celebration of human resilience,” said Marco Wenk, the managing director of the Namibia Breweries (NBL), one of the main sponsors of the annual traditional event, at a media launch event held Wednesday evening.
The festival will also offer a mix of traditional German games and entertainment for all ages, while performances for this year include the world-class original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany, Die Kirchdofer, and a special guest band, the Jagermeister Brass cartel.
The festival held in 2019 managed to attract more than 6,700 visitors over two days, but this year’s three-day event is expected to attract more visitors.  (Xinhua)

