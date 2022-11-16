Heavy rains leave scores homeless

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 15 Nov. – More than 20 people in the informal settlements of Nova, Cowboy and Choto were left homeless after heavy rain accompanied by strong winds destroyed their homes.

NDN visited the affected areas, some houses partially collapsed, while others had their roofs ripped off.

Nalukui Nyambe, whose house was damaged told NDN that she was standing closer to her house as she feared going inside.

“I was in shock, as I had earlier seen zinc sheets from my neighbour’s house flying like a bird, I witnessed big trees being uprooted like small household flowers, I was just holding my small baby in my arms not knowing what to do, as I run inside the house, my zinc sheets also flew away and landed on the roof of a house approximately 50 metres from my home.

“I couldn’t believe it as I had to run like a mad woman to seek refuge in other people’s houses. We cannot blame anybody as this was a natural disaster, however we are pleading for any form of assistance, be it zinc sheets or food , as all our belongings were soaked in rain water.”

Another resident of Cowboy told NDN, that she had never witnessed such chaos.

Njahi Nalumino said, the roof of her house was ripped off within seconds as heavy winds gained momentum.

“When the heavy rain started it just came to soak us like wild animals as we were in the open, we were running like cats to save our belongings but time was not with us, we lost food, and we have to buy new iron sheets to rebuild our home, it’s not easy, as we didn’t expect this, however we have no choice.

The heavy storm that lasted for two hours left devastating effects, as even trees fell on power lines cutting off electricity to some houses, some roads remain closed and residents continue to pick up the pieces to rebuild their beloved homes.