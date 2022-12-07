The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Projects reaches N$33.9 million in raised funds

Bank Windhoek has always stayed in touch with its customers’ needs and is committed to the development of Namibia and its people. The Bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, said this statement on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, in Windhoek, announcing a further N$2 million raised by the annual Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project.

Pack’s announcement means that the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), has raised N$ 33.9 million since its first donation of N$ 250 000 in 2000. “The past 22 years have seen Bank Windhoek cement its support for the work done by CAN, making the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project the cornerstone of our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts,” said Pack.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is one of Namibia’s most significant fundraising initiatives. “It is the most consistent demonstration that Bank Windhoek is a connector of positive change and an organisation that cares. We remain proud of this association and commit to raising funds for this worthy cause well into the future,” said Pack.

For the 2022 Project period, Pack shared that the Projects set a record for the number of apples and apple juices sold. The total number of apples distributed was 466 548, and the number of apple juices stood at 93 000.

In his acceptance remarks, CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, said the continued support from Namibians and Bank Windhoek through the Project for CAN, is critical in achieving its objectives. “We can only impact lives where the collective community stands in solidarity when the individual is in need,” said Hansen. “In celebration and thanksgiving of this generous amount raised through the humble and sincere contributions of all Namibians, and especially the dedication of Bank Windhoek employees, I say thank you, but with a heart full of true gratitude.”

A leader in arts development

Bank Windhoek is also synonymous with the Arts in Namibia. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Bank called upon learners from across the country to submit their chosen medium that depicts the Project’s theme for the year, hashtag GiveHope. “We received many inspiring pieces of work. Art is a powerful communicator. What is evident from the submissions is that the many Namibians are affected in one way or another by cancer, and the impact on these budding artists is immense. Every day we give hope to ordinary Namibians who get screened for cancer that, if diagnosed early enough, is highly treatable. That is the power of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project,” said Pack.

The partners of the 2022 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project were the following: Namibia Fresh Produce and Food Lovers Market; NamPost Couriers; FP du Toit Transport; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Safari Hotels; Solitaire Press; NBC Radio; Maerua SuperSpar; Jaylo Production and the Namibian Newspaper.

The Cancer Association of Namibia uses funds from this Project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide. Pack concluded by thanking the Bank’s staff members, customers and schools for their contributions to selling apples and juices, which will ultimately help in fighting cancer in Namibia.