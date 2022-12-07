(Special for CAFS) Namibia strengthens interventions for cervical cancer prevention

WINDHOEK, Dec. 7 — Namibia continues to build on the interventions for the prevention of cervical cancer to ensure the nation meets the 90-70-90 targets by 2030, an official said Wednesday.

Ben Nangombe, executive director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, highlighted this at the handover of funds for one of the country’s fundraising initiatives, which sees schools, customers, corporates, and other entities buy apples to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia.

The 90-70-90 target will ensure 90 percent of girls are fully vaccinated with the human papillomavirus vaccine by the age of 15; 70 percent of women screened using a high-performance test by the age of 35, and again by the age of 45; 90 percent of women with pre-cancer treated and 90 percent of women with invasive cancer managed.

“The ministry believes that when women are healthy, families and communities are strong. We will not rest until all women and their families no matter where they live can access the healthcare services they need to pursue happy and productive lives,” Nangombe said, calling on all stakeholders to support the implementation of the cervical cancer elimination strategy.

Nangombe said the ministry is advocating for the prevention of cancers and all noncommunicable diseases by creating awareness, providing education about healthy lifestyles, promoting early detection, and sharing information about the most common cancers in Namibia.

For this year’s fundraising initiative, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project managed to raise 2 million Namibia dollars (about 134,000 U.S. dollars), having sold 466,548 apples and 93,000 apple juices. (Xinhua)