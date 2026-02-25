Trending Now
Trump says U.S. gets 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela

February 25, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25– U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has received more than 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela since the U.S. forcible seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“We just received from our new friend and partner, Venezuela, more than 80 million barrels of oil,” Trump said when delivering his first State of the Union address since he began his second White House term.

“American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels a day.”

The United States has taken control of Venezuela’s oil exports after a military raid that captured Maduro in January, who has been charged with drug trafficking and other crimes in a court in New York. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

