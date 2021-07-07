Team Namibia for 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic games announced.

Windhoek, July 7–Namibia National Olympics Committee and Namibia Commonwealth Games Association today announced the list of Team Namibia consist of athletes and their coaches, Namibia National Olympics committee representatives and Government representatives that will travel to Japan, Tokyo to represent Namibia for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic games.

The upcoming international multi-sport event “2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games” is slated from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo Japan.

Namibia is expected to participate in the event which will mark as the eigth successive time that the country is partaking in this competitions.

A Namibian team compromised of 8 teams will be flying out of the country with Lufthansa airlines as from the 18th of July the first teams and the last teams 29th July 2021 .

The Aquatics team, which is a 10km swimming marathon will be represented by Philip Seidler and his coach Nadja Seidler.

The Athletics 200m sprint is represented by Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma and their Coach Henk Botha.

The marathon is led by Helalia Johannes, Rainhold Tomas and their coach Robert Kaxuxuena. Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma where initially scheduled to run in both the 400m and 200m but where later struck down from the 400m meter list after they were made to undergo an assessment by World Athletics which indicated that they have differences in sexual developments and high natural levels of testosterone which makes them unfit to compete in 400m to a mile.

Boxing team is represented by Jonas Jonas accompanied by his coach Albertus Tsamaseb.

The road Cycling category is escorted by Vera Adrian, Dan Craven and their two coaches Axel Theissen and Martin Nghilifavali.

The MTB Cross Country consists of the athletes: Michelle Vorster, Alexander Miller and Coaches Hans du Toit and Ermin van Wyk.

The Rowing team is represented by the sprinter Maike Diekmann and coach Grant Dodds.

The participating teams will be accompanied by a Medical team Dr David Weber and Anna-Mart Kruger, a safeguarding team secretary General Joan Smit. Attache Simataa Matali is the 2nd secretary in the Embassy of Namibia in Tokyo. From the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and Namibia Sport Commission, The Executive Director Dr. Audrin Mate and NSC Vice Chairperson Alna will form part of the team as representatives from Government. The NOC president Abner Xoagub are set to accompany Team Namibia to Tokyo.

Xoagub states that, “they are quite positive that the selected team will bring atleast few medals back home as they are convinced that this is by far the best team they had”. He further acknowledged that, “for some of the athletes itt would be their first time but they are certain the training they received was sufficient dispite the challenges with covid-19 not permitting most of them to train in other countries”.

Mary Mutonga

Namibia Daily News

WINDHOEK