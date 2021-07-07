Namibia beat Senegal in their Cosafa cup encounter.

Windhoek, July 7–Namibia national team, the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors today beat Senegal 2-1 in their opening Cosafa cup opener.

Coach Bobby Samaria states it was important to start with a win and beating Senegal in Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon has set the tone for Namibia at the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors beat Senegal 2-1 and the Coach Bobby Samaria takes in the victory.

” Nerves were high and the win gives us a good wave to work on in the tournament. Senegal is a strong nation and the number one ranked team in Africa and they were good in possession but we allowed then to have where they could not hurt us. Possessional discipline was key for us today”, states Samaria.

Marcel Papama gave the Namibians the lead on 13 minutes after beating the offside trap by Senegal, and squeezing the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Senegal made it one-all midway the first half but Elmo Kambindu headed home from an Aprocious Petrus’ cross in the second half. Kambindu eventually walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Namibia next take on Zimbabwe on 11 July and Samaria promise the same mentality.

“We came here very brave and same mentality will prevail going forward eve against Zimbabwe. We want to reach the next round and we have to continue pushing. We haven’t achieved anything yet”, states Samaria.

Namibia are now sitting atop Group B on three points, followed by Mozambique and Zimbabwe on a point each while Malawi, still to play, and Senegal are pointless.

Next time for namibia is a date with Zimbabwe on 11 July and then will have back to back games aginst Malawi and then Mozambique on 13 and 14 July to complete group action.

Only the top two sides from the group will advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

Here’s the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors line-up against Senegal: Loydt Kazapua, Ivan Kamberipa, Ananias Gebhardt, Denzil Haoseb, Aprocious Petrus, Willy Stephanus, Wesley Katjiteo, Alfeus Handura, Absalom Iimbondi And Elmo Kambindu.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info