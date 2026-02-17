Tanzanian president named AU champion for maternal and child health

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 17 — The African Union (AU) has appointed Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the AU champion for reproductive, maternal and child health, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the State House.

The appointment, a recognition of Tanzania’s significant health sector reforms, was endorsed Saturday at the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the statement said.

The decision followed recommendations from a 2025 report by a committee overseeing the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said, adding that Hassan, during her one-year tenure, will spearhead efforts to strengthen continental collaboration and advocate for high-level political leadership to implement policies on reproductive health and rights.

She will emphasize translating commitments made at regional and international forums into concrete actions with measurable outcomes, the statement said. Hassan will also encourage greater investment from governments, the private sector and civil society to expand health services for women, youth and girls, it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

