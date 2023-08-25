Trending Now
South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China
AGRICULTURE

South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China

August 25, 2023

CAPE TOWN, Aug. 25 — The South African parliament issued a statement on Thursday night to welcome an avocado export agreement with China, calling it “concrete evidence of the immense benefits that BRICS holds for us and all our partners.”

According to the South African Avocado Growers’ Association, the estimated three-year average annual avocado production in South Africa is 139,400 tons, 45 percent of which is exported fresh to Europe.

With the opening of the Chinese market, South Africa has an opportunity to further expand its avocado plantings, which will greatly contribute to employment through direct jobs on farms and indirectly through downstream opportunities, said the statement. (Xinhua)

