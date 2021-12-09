Tanzania reaffirms commitment to empowering girls to access education, skills

Trending Now
December 9, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 9  — Tanzanian authorities on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to empowering girls to access education and relevant life skills.
Grace Magembe, the deputy permanent secretary in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, said education is the only way to empower girls, especially those from poor backgrounds.
Magembe made the reaffirmation when she opened an annual general meeting for the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), a pan-African movement revolutionizing how girls’ education is delivered, in the capital of Dodoma.
She commended CAMFED for supporting government efforts in empowering Tanzanian girls to be productive citizens.
Jeanne Ndyetabura, CAMFED Tanzania Board chairperson, said her organization is supporting girls to pursue primary and secondary school education using donor funds.
Ndyetabura said CAMFED Tanzania partners with 821 public schools by helping them improve the learning environment for students, adding CAMFED provides holistic support that might include school or examinations fees, uniforms, sanitary wear, books, pens, bikes boarding fees or disability aids. – XINHUA

