A 9-month-Old baby's life ends in a heartbreaking accident.
A 9-month-Old baby's life ends in a heartbreaking accident.

August 21, 2023

Lylie Happiness

TSUMEB, Aug. 21 — Authorities in the Oshikoto region have launched an investigation into a heartbreaking incident involving the untimely demise of 9-month-old Annalisa Shihepo.

The infant tragically drowned in a 20-liter bucket of water on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the Kuvukiland area of Tsumeb.

Commissioner Teopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku has reported that the circumstances surrounding this unnatural death are currently under scrutiny. Allegedly, Annalisa’s mother had briefly left her in the company of other family members who were engrossed in watching television in the sitting room.

During this time, the mother stepped outside to tend to yard work, only to return to an unthinkable scene: Annalisa had somehow ended up submerged in a 20-liter water bucket located in the kitchen.

The child’s grandmother was the one to make this heartbreaking discovery. Despite immediate efforts to provide assistance, the infant could not be revived.

Annalisa was rushed to Tsumeb State Hospital, where medical professionals, unfortunately, declared her deceased.

The next of kin was informed.

