Ministry of Defence clarifies recruitment of new volunteers
National

Ministry of Defence clarifies recruitment of new volunteers

May 21, 2022

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 21 May 2022 – In a media statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs set to clarify for members of the public about recruitment into the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

The statement signed by Colonel Petrus Shilumbu, head of public relations, states that the minister of defence, in his budget presentation, informed the public of the ministry’s intentions to recruit young volunteers into the NDF, however the date and the required number of recruits has not been stated yet.

The ministry urged the public to be patient as necessary arrangements are still being made to ensure the process is transparent. – Namibia Daily News

