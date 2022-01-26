Support ULM e.V. Donates More than N$3 Million Worth of Medical Equipment

WINDHOEK, JAN 26 – Support Ulm e.V., today donated equipment worth more than N$3.7 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The donation was handed over by Mr. Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, the Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esther Muinjangue, and includes more than 60 hospital beds and mattresses, more than 30 bedside tables, an x-ray machine, an anesthesia machine and various other items

Support Ulm e.V, a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany, under the management and guidance of Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier, together with the Sana Kliniken in Germany. It was established by a group of medical doctors who made it their aim to support medical projects throughout the world. They support various projects by means of financial and humanitarian means as well as through donations.

As a result of a Technical Corporation Agreement between Support Ulm e.V., the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, they deliver medical equipment as prioritised by the ministry to complement the existing medical facilities and ensure excellent medical care in public health facilities.

“I am happy to confirm that, since the establishment of the partnership in 2009, we have spent over N$ 65.8 million supporting a whole number of social projects, and out of this, thanks to Support Ulm e.V., more than N$ 53.6 million was on medical supplies and equipment. This excludes today’s donation” said Schütte.

Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue thanked Support Ulm e.V. and Sana Kliniken for the generous donation, and said that the Ministry of Health and Social Services remain grateful for Support Ulm e.V. for their commitment in sourcing donations of Medical Equipment, as any support of medical equipment will undoubtedly enhance Ministerial responsibility of providing affordable quality health care services.

This Private Public Partnership in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services. The donation, especially the beds, is aimed at providing further relief to the Namibian healthcare system, especially since Namibia is not yet out of the woods with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blaauw’s Transport, as part of their contribution to this project, transported the containers with the medical equipment from the harbour in Walvis Bay, to Windhoek, and became a valuable partner of Support Ulm e.V. and the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust. – Ohorongo Cement