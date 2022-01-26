Trending Now
Home National Support ULM e.V. Donates More than N$3 Million Worth of Medical Equipment
Support ULM e.V. Donates More than N$3 Million Worth of Medical Equipment
Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue received the medical donation worth more than N$ 3.7 million from Mr Hans-Wilhelm Schütte who represented Support e.V. at the event.
National

Support ULM e.V. Donates More than N$3 Million Worth of Medical Equipment

January 26, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 26 – Support Ulm e.V., today donated equipment worth more than N$3.7 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The donation was handed over by Mr. Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, the Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esther Muinjangue, and includes more than 60 hospital beds and mattresses, more than 30 bedside tables, an x-ray machine, an anesthesia machine and various other items

Support Ulm e.V, a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany, under the management and guidance of Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier, together with the Sana Kliniken in Germany. It was established by a group of medical doctors who made it their aim to support medical projects throughout the world. They support various projects by means of financial and humanitarian means as well as through donations.

As a result of a Technical Corporation Agreement between Support Ulm e.V., the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, they deliver medical equipment as prioritised by the ministry to complement the existing medical facilities and ensure excellent medical care in public health facilities.

“I am happy to confirm that, since the establishment of the partnership in 2009, we have spent over N$ 65.8 million supporting a whole number of social projects, and out of this, thanks to Support Ulm e.V., more than N$ 53.6 million was on medical supplies and equipment. This excludes today’s donation” said Schütte.

Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue thanked Support Ulm e.V. and Sana Kliniken for the generous donation, and said that the Ministry of Health and Social Services remain grateful for Support Ulm e.V. for their commitment in sourcing donations of Medical Equipment, as any support of medical equipment will undoubtedly enhance Ministerial responsibility of providing affordable quality health care services.

This Private Public Partnership in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services. The donation, especially the beds, is aimed at providing further relief to the Namibian healthcare system, especially since Namibia is not yet out of the woods with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blaauw’s Transport, as part of their contribution to this project, transported the containers with the medical equipment from the harbour in Walvis Bay, to Windhoek, and became a valuable partner of Support Ulm e.V. and the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust. – Ohorongo Cement

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia seizes some 135 tons of cannabis in...

March 14, 2020

Convicts in Oranjemund pyramid scheme want bail

July 14, 2018

Sale of Erindi private game reserve to Mexican...

May 22, 2019

Enhanced skills for NWR vehicle operators

March 6, 2018

MTC’s new project aim to create jobs among...

March 19, 2020

NSFAF, Nanso to hold crunch talks on Thursday

June 26, 2018

Namibia to host boxing bonanza in celebration of...

February 13, 2020

Namibian IPC team receives N.dollars 400 000 boost...

June 19, 2018

Zambia opposition leader released, treason charges dropped

August 17, 2017

SWAPO Party divides Kavango after recalling councilors; accused...

February 13, 2019

Demo Title

Demo Description

My first Popup

This will close in 20 seconds





100% secure your website.