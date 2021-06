NAIROBI, June 28– Following are the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals second leg results on Sunday:

At Algiers

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 3 Cotton Sport (Cameroon) 0

Kabylie win 5-1 on aggregate

At Casablanca, Morocco

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0 Pyramids (Egypt) 0

Aggregate: 0-0, Raja win 5-4 on penalties

Playing on July 10 in Cotonou, Benin

Final

JS Kabylie (Algeria) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

