One dead and two injured after car overturns on Swakopmund-Walvis Bay road

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 19 – One person has died and two have been injured in a motor accident after a driver lost control of his vehicle approximately 5km north of Walvis Bay on Friday around midnight.

According to Police Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the 24-year-old driver of a white Hyundai pickup registration N12400WB was allegedly driving in a southern direction from Swakopmund to Walvis Bay when he lost control. This caused the vehicle to swerve onto the right of the road where it overturned and landed on its roof.

The vehicle was carrying two passengers at the time. Trofimus Pombili Ngifilenga (31), who died at the scene, and 25-year-old Ano Sheefeni who suffered a fractured right arm and pain in the neck.

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed.

Meanwhile, the driver was tested for alcohol at the scene and was allegedly found to be over the limit.

He was then transferred to the Katutura Referral State Hospital in Windhoek for further medical treatment after he was diagnosed with a shoulder dislocation at the Walvis Bay hospital.

Cases of reckless and/or negligent driving, driving under the influence and culpable homicide have been opened against him.

Police investigations into further details surrounding the incident continue. – Namibia Daily News