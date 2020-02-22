Sudan’s PM forms committee to investigate recent protests events

KHARTOUM, Feb. 22 -- Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday announced formation of a committee to investigate violence events during recent protests in Khartoum. "It has been decided to form a committee to investigate the recent events which took place on Feb. 20, 2020, under chairmanship of the General Prosecutor," said Hamdok in a speech aired live by Sudan TV early Saturday. He added that the committee is to submit its final report within maximum one week. Hamdok further voiced rejection of what he termed as "use of excessive force against civilians," saying that "it is totally unacceptable in a government brought by the people." He stressed that everybody is equal before the law without discrimination, noting that this would always be the method of the transitional government. On Thursday the capital Khartoum witnessed popular protests where the police forces used tear gas to disperse them. According to official statistics, around 52 citizens were injured during the protests. Xinhua