Togo’s presidential election kicks off

LOME, Feb. 22-- Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the outgoing president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. Among the other candidates, the former Prime Minister and former President of the National Assembly Messan Agbeyome Kodjo and the former leader of the opposition Jean-Pierre Fabre present themselves as the real challengers. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, nearly 3.6 million voters, including 348 in the diaspora, registered on the electoral roll are expected to express their choice in 9,389 polling stations. Enditem