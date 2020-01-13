Ugandan president warns new ministers against corruption

KAMPALA, Jan. 13 -- Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni on Monday warned newly sworn-in ministers not to engage in corrupt tendencies, saying if found guilty, they would have betrayed the country. Museveni, according to a State House statement, was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed ministers that were announced on Dec. 14. "I don't want to hear of corruption in your ministries," Museveni said. "Don't engage in corruption. Don't be a failure to society because of greed, selfishness and arrogance." He said some of the appointments and changes that he made were brought about by reports of corruption in some government ministries and departments. The new cabinet ministers that were sworn-in included Rafael Magyezi for local government and Judith Nabakooba for information communication technology (ICT). The state ministers included Beatrice Anywar for environment, Robinah Nabbanja for fisheries, Hellen Adoa for health in charge of general duties, Denis Obua for sports, Peter Ogwang for ICT, and Molly Nawe Kamukama for economic monitoring. Museveni urged the ministers to always stand with the masses, reminding them that the ruling National Resistance Movement is a party that derives all its strength from the population. Xinhau