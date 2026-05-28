Iran not to be pushed back from red lines by Trump’s rhetoric: senior Iranian lawmaker

TEHRAN, May 28– Iran will not be pushed back from its red lines by U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, a senior Iranian lawmaker said in a post on social platform X early Thursday.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, made the remarks a few hours after Trump, during a cabinet meeting at the White House, said the United States remains prepared to resume military action if ongoing negotiations with Iran fail to produce an agreement favored by Washington.

Azizi listed Iran’s red lines as “the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of sanctions.”

“It is obvious Trump, seeking a way out of this strategic deadlock, alternates between issuing threats and appealing for an agreement,” he said.

In a brief phone interview with PBS News on Wednesday, Trump said Iran would not receive sanctions relief in exchange for giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

“They’re going to give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all,” Trump said.

Iran and the United States are reportedly working to finalize a memorandum of understanding on ending the war.

In the past weeks, the two sides reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for peace through Pakistani mediation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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