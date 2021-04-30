UN envoy, Libyan president discuss implementation of cease-fire agreement

TRIPOLI, May 01 — Special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Libya Jan Kubis on Thursday met with President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi in the eastern city of Tobruk, where they discussed implementation of the Libyan cease-fire agreement, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

Kubis briefed Menfi on key elements of the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolutions No. 2570 (2021) and No. 2571 (2021) and on his recent engagement with regional and international interlocutors, the statement said.

“They discussed ways to expedite the implementation of the cease-fire agreement in full without any further delay and with the opening of the coastal road as a necessary confidence-building step,” it added.

The meeting also touched upon the Presidency Council’s efforts toward the unification of critical military and security institutions.

They also discussed needed steps at national and international levels to start the withdrawal process of mercenaries and foreign fighters and forces from the entire Libya without any delay as requested by the UN Security Council, according to the statement.

Mendi expressed concern about the situation in Chad and its impact on Libya and the region, and elaborated on the steps being taken by the Presidency Council to meet these challenges.

He reiterated the Presidency Council’s commitment to holding national elections on Dec. 24, as agreed recently by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. (Xinhua)