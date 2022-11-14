Spotlight falls on regional governors

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 14 Nov. – The roles of regional governors have come under the spotlight with most people claiming they have underperformed in the respective regions they lead.

Governors are appointed at the discretion of the president, and most if not all, are members of the ruling party and the criteria for appointment is not open to the public.

Commenters have have called for the government to advertise the positions in order to attract the most capable and qualified people.

The duties of governors include co-ordinating and implementing government policies and programmes with different offices/ministries and agencies as well as state-owned enterprises, regional councils, local authorities and traditional authorities.

Governors also oversee any executive functions in the regions in consultation with line minister of any office or agency, to keep abreast with developments relating to their regions and to bring any matter to the attention of the president or the relevant minister if deemed advisable.

The governors also deliver state of the region address once every year in accordance with article 110A (5) and (6) of the Namibian constitution, to settle or mediate any dispute or other matters that may arise in their respective regions, to coordinate with the chairperson of the regional council and members of the management committee and other councillors on such matters which are relevant to the functions of the regional council.

Offices of the governor plays a central role in ensuring greater involvement of people in public life, therefore the governors should oversee the efficient and effective spending in their regional budgets.

This means they should demonstrate their ability to ensure that development policies in their regions are completed successful and without a waste of finances and in line with projected outcomes.

Historical evidence shows for decades; some governors have celebrated the idea of underspending their regional budgets.

Under spending deprives citizens of development. It’s against this background that governors have an obligation to monitor and account on how every penny committed in their regional budgets has been spent.

Regional governors must advocate the economic survival of small businesses such hairdressers and restaurants. There is absolutely no reason given the political power a governor can’t fail in uplifting his or her region.

Critical areas such as chronic water shortages, poor health conditions or energy crisis are some of the issue that governor’s must address in consultation with other stakeholders. The destiny of each region therefore rests on the shoulders of each regional leadership.