H.E. DR. HAGE G. GEINGOB VISITS NAMDIA

As a wholly owned Namibian Commercial Public Enterprise under the shareholding of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, Namib Desert Diamond (PTY) Ltd (NAMDIA) is very pleased to announce the maiden visit of His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob to its Headquarters.

The invitation, which was extended to the President’s Office is part of our newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Ms. Alisa Amupolo’s 100 Days-In-Office objectives.

As NAMDIA enters into a new five-year integrated strategic of business refinement and expanding horizons, the objective of the visit was to primarily showcase NAMDIA’s Purchase Entitlement and provide an overview of its mandate and strategic objectives.

The event was attended by H. E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia as the Guest of Honour, Honorable Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, who helped welcome the President, together with Mr. Bryan Eiseb, Chairman of the NAMDIA Board of Directors and Ms. Alisa Amupolo, Chief Executive Officer of Namib Desert Diamonds.

Also in attendance, was Honourable Deputy Minister Kornelia Shilunga of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Ambassador Leonard Ipumbu, Chief of Protocol at the Presidency, Executive Director of the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Mr. Simeon Negumbo and NAMDIA Board of Directors.

Part of the program, included the inauguration of the H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob Boardroom, where the main business of NAMDIA is conducted and a close up inspection of rough diamonds in the Headquarters’ highly secured Diamond Production Zone.

The NAMDIA Board of Directors, Executive Management and Staff are honored to have hosted the Head of State and the opportunity to showcase its operations. The NAMDIA team is committed to building a strong and proudly Namibian brand and carving out a place for Namibian diamonds on the global diamond market stage.