Weekend special for sports fans

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 14 Nov. – Sports fans were treated to different sports codes particularly with the resumption of the Premier League.

As the fans flocked to the stadium on different days, with the Premier League continuing to be a success, Young Brazilians beat Tura Magic while Young Life Club beat Katutura Giants 3-0, with Blue Water held to a 0-0 draw against Eleven Arrows.

Last Sunday as the Debmarine Premier League officially kicked off, fans packed the Hage Geingob stadium as the Katutura giants African Stars beat Unam FC 1-0.

At the weekend former Brave Warrior’s coach Ricardo Mannetti was appointed manager of African Stars FC.

The club described Mannetti as a successful coach and as a professional who would bring wealth of experience to the club.