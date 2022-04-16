Zambia starts mass export of avocados to Europe

LUSAKA, April 16 — Zambia has started the mass export of avocados to Europe with the first consignment of over 37 tons, a senior government official said Friday.

The commencement of export came after the southern African country met the phytosanitary requirements to export the fruit into Europe, said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Green Mbozi.

The move marks the start of huge market opportunities for Zambia’s avocado growers, Mbozi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

The agricultural ministry is in the process of finalizing discussions with South African authorities to start exporting avocados to that country, said Kenneth Msiska, director of the Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary Service. (Xinhua)