Hosts Uganda defeat Namibia in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

KAMPALA, Sept. 20 — Uganda’s Queen Cranes began their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Namibia on Friday at the FUFA Kadiba Stadium in Kampala. After a goalless first half, Sylvia Kabene broke the deadlock just two minutes after the break.

Kabene controlled the ball on her chest before firing a shot that slipped through the Namibian goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.

Substitute Monica Nanono doubled Uganda’s advantage in the 82nd minute with a well-taken strike. Despite Namibia’s late push, goalkeeper Lillian Nakiirya held firm to preserve the clean sheet.

Mary Kantona sealed the win for the hosts with a stoppage-time goal. Head coach Sheryl Ulanda told Xinhua she was pleased with the result, though the team could have been more clinical in front of goal. ”

Although we wasted several scoring opportunities, I am happy that we managed to score three goals and win the match,” Ulanda said.

“We need to continue working hard ahead of the return leg on Monday.” The aggregate winner will advance to the third round to face either Burundi or Zambia.

Other Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) zone teams competing in the qualifiers include Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Rwanda. The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be hosted in Poland from Sept. 5 to 27, 2026. (Xinhua)

