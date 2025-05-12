Trending Now
Namibia targets sports governance reforms ahead of 2028 Olympics
Namibia targets sports governance reforms ahead of 2028 Olympics

May 12, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 12– Namibia is strengthening governance and coordination in its sports sector as part of efforts to raise performance at international competitions, including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games in Los Angeles, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Namibian Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp called for clear mandates, accountability, and better coordination among sport bodies during a stakeholder meeting in Windhoek. “Avoiding duplication of roles and strengthening coordination is essential for delivering results and maintaining institutional integrity,” she said.

The minister said 57 registered sports bodies and six umbrella organizations are affiliated with the Namibia Sports Commission and reaffirmed government support for public enterprises and Olympic committees to prepare athletes for international events.

Namibia plans to invest in world-class sports infrastructure and has operationalized a sports development fund as part of its national development goals.

Steenkamp said the government has allocated 7 million Namibian dollars (about 384,000 U.S. dollars) this year to the podium performance programme, aimed at nurturing elite athletes. According to Steenkamp, Namibia will host the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) region 5 youth games in July in Windhoek and Swakopmund, across 12 sport codes.

“These Games are a matter of national pride and a tremendous opportunity for our youth,” Steenkamp said. “I call on all relevant stakeholders especially those responsible for the preparation of team Namibia to double their efforts and ensure our athletes receive world-class preparation and support,” she added.

The minister said that the government remains committed to using sport as a tool for youth empowerment, job creation, and national development in line with the upcoming sixth national development plan. (Xinhua)

