Namibia to send a 19-athlete squad to participate in the Barcelona dance international competition

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia’s Sports Commission (NSC) on Tuesday conferred national colors to the DanceSport team that will represent the country at the Barcelona Dance International Competition scheduled from April 15 to 19 in Madrid, Spain.

The competition will see 15 countries and 190 athletes competing in four disciplines hip-hop, ethnic, contemporary, and musical.

The NSC in a statement said the team ages range from 9 to 44 years and the selected team is set to depart on Wednesday for Madrid, Spain.

In total Namibia selected 19 athletes (dancers) and two team chaperons that will travel with the team. (Xinhua)