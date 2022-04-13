Trending Now
Home NationalSports Namibia to send a 19-athlete squad to participate in the Barcelona dance international competition
Namibia to send a 19-athlete squad to participate in the Barcelona dance international competition
Sports

Namibia to send a 19-athlete squad to participate in the Barcelona dance international competition

April 13, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia’s Sports Commission (NSC) on Tuesday conferred national colors to the DanceSport team that will represent the country at the Barcelona Dance International Competition scheduled from April 15 to 19 in Madrid, Spain.
The competition will see 15 countries and 190 athletes competing in four disciplines hip-hop, ethnic, contemporary, and musical.
The NSC in a statement said the team ages range from 9 to 44 years and the selected team is set to depart on Wednesday for Madrid, Spain.
In total Namibia selected 19 athletes (dancers) and two team chaperons that will travel with the team.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

CAF confirms Chad disqualification

March 22, 2021

Messi turns 31 as struggling Argentina prepare for...

June 25, 2018

La Liga Preview: Real Sociedad to provide stiff...

August 14, 2021

Kunene Second Division concluding first leg this weekend

June 5, 2018

Juventus left-back Sandro called up for Brazil friendlies

March 17, 2018

Anglers reign in 48 fish to begin season

February 24, 2022

The Nedbank for Autism Series 2022 underway.

February 1, 2022

Namibia’s Eagles announce partnership with Ebco

October 25, 2021

Joan Laporta is now the new President of...

March 7, 2021

Serie A preview

December 18, 2018



www.mersinmeslek.com - www.izmir24.org - www.escortbursali.com - www.izmirescort.info.tr - www.izmirescort.biz.tr - www.mersinescortelif.com - www.mersinbakliyat.com - www.escort-izmir.org - www.samsuni.net - www.ankara-escort.asia - www.amasyaescort.org - www.istanbulbescort.com - www.izmir-eskort.org - www.eskisehires.com