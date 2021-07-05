(Special for CAFS) SADC delegation arrives at Eswatini to address disturbances

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 — Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security (Troika) arrived in Eswatini on Sunday on a fact-finding mission following violent protests which resulted in damage to property and loss of lives.

The Troika was led by Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape.

Kwape said they are in Eswatini in search for peace so that there could be development in the country and region.

“SADC stands ready to support the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini in their quest to bring peace and calm that will lead to the socio-economic development of this country, something that we in the region cherish. We look forward to a candid engagement with all the stakeholders. We will interact with the government and then proceed to interact with civil society,” he said.

Eswatini acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku said he met the SADC delegation on Sunday morning.

“It is our goal for the country, as shared by the founding principles of SADC, that we and the region always maintain peace and stability for sustainable economic growth and prosperity. Government has set up a team, led by the minister of foreign affairs to work with the troika and ensure that these engagements are sustained,” he said.

The Troika had preliminary engagements with Government and civil society representatives including church groups, the Law Society, Trade Unions, Human Rights Commission and others on Sunday.

There have been violent protests in Eswatini for over a week with people burning property and looting shops. Demonstrators are calling for multiparty democracy in Africa’s last absolute monarchy. (Xinhua)