Somalia car bomb attack death toll rises to 84

MOGADISHU, Dec. 30 -- Death toll from a suicide bomb attack at a busy checkpoint west of Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 84 after five more bodies were found, a government official confirmed on Monday. Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman of Somaia said the National Emergency Management Committee estimated that the number of missing people was 24. However, Omar said after intensive search efforts of the missing persons, 12 people were found. Five of the 12 persons were found dead, one injured and six others were found alive, bringing the death toll to 84. Some of the missing are believed to be students. More than 150 others were wounded in the attack at an explosives-laden vehicle exploded in the middle of Ex-Control checkpoint on a road leading to Afgoye district. Some of the injured people were airlifted on Sunday to Istanbul for specialized treatment. No group has claimed responsibility for the Saturday's deadly attack although al-Shabab militants have usually staged such attacks in the past. Xinhau

A civilian who was wounded in suicide car bomb attack is helped by a friend at checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday.