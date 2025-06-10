China welcomes more foreign businesses to come for all-win results: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 10 — China welcomes more foreign businesses to come to China with a global perspective, and achieve win-win and all-win results as the country looks to unleash new quality productive forces, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on foreign businesses’ continued investment in China recently.

“The fact that more foreign businesses are betting on China says a lot about the stability and certainty that China’s high-quality development and opening up provide and how much they are valued by the rest of the world,” he said, noting that it is also the result of the strong dynamism created by China’s new quality productive forces and innovation ecosystem.

He said to speed up institutional opening up, China launched the 2025 Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment, and revised and expanded the Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment.

“Those new policy incentives cover sectors such as high-end manufacturing, digital economy and other frontier areas. In the first five months of this year, over 73,000 foreign companies generated imports and exports in China, hitting a five-year high,” he added.

“Right here in China, innovation breakthroughs keep on coming, there is enormous demand for new industries and business formats, plus China’s unique advantages such as complete industrial and supply chains, abundant human resources and a well-developed innovation ecosystem,” Lin said, noting that all of those are driving foreign businesses to invest rapidly in new quality productive forces and be embedded in China’s innovation process.

More and more foreign businesses have chosen to conduct research and development (R&D) in China and launch products to the world from China, creating sound dynamics between markets, businesses and resource factors, Lin said.

From a manufacturing giant to an innovation powerhouse, China continues to offer the world opportunities through its progress, Lin said, adding that China will continue to improve the business environment, and provide foreign businesses with more policy incentives.

