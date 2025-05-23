South Africa suspends poultry imports from Brazil due to bird flu outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 — South Africa has suspended imports of live poultry, eggs, and fresh poultry meat, including frozen items, from Brazil after a bird flu outbreak in the South American country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the South African Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development announced that no new import permits will be issued for the affected products.

“We will, however, continue to import consignments containing products packed in their final packaging on or before April 30, 2025, and heat-processed poultry products where the risk of transmitting the virus has been mitigated,” said the department.

According to the statement, the decision came after Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, on May 15.

The virus was detected in chickens at a breeding establishment in the municipality of Montenegro, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

“An urgent Chief Veterinary Officer to Chief Veterinary Officer meeting was held on May 19 with the purpose of getting an update on the outbreak from Brazil and the deployed disease control strategy,” the statement said.

“It was agreed in this meeting that Brazil will provide additional information for South Africa‘s consideration,” it added. (Xinhua)