Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zambian president dismissed chief tax collector after uproar
Zambian president dismissed chief tax collector after uproar
Africa

Zambian president dismissed chief tax collector after uproar

October 10, 2021

LUSAKA, Oct. 10 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the head of the country’s tax collection agency after the extension of his contract raised an uproar.
The Zambian leader has terminated the service of Kingsley Chanda as commissioner-general of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) with immediate effect, according to a statement released on Friday by presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.
Hichilema has replaced him with Dingani Banda, who was until now Commissioner-Mobilization and Corporate Strategy at the tax collection agency.
Hichilema has since thanked the former chief tax collection chief for his service rendered to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors. Chanda was appointed as ZRA chief by former President Edgar Lungu in September 2016. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 117
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The aftermath of the demolished house.

February 28, 2021

Zimbabwe’s new foreign minister sworn in.

March 2, 2021

SADC COMMEMORATES SADC LIBERATION DAY.

March 25, 2021

Republic of Congo to assume OPEC rotating presidency...

August 24, 2021

U.S. urges Sudan to investigate violent clashes in...

September 27, 2017

Botswana, Namibia to further strengthen bilateral ties

February 17, 2021

Zimbabwe’s poor roads spur insurance broker to issue...

August 23, 2017

Rwanda suspends nearly 200 companies from doing business...

December 4, 2018

Central African Republic: At least 3 killed amid...

May 1, 2018

Member states endorse ECA’s strategic plan for statistical...

October 4, 2018