Zambian president dismissed chief tax collector after uproar

LUSAKA, Oct. 10 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the head of the country’s tax collection agency after the extension of his contract raised an uproar.

The Zambian leader has terminated the service of Kingsley Chanda as commissioner-general of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) with immediate effect, according to a statement released on Friday by presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

Hichilema has replaced him with Dingani Banda, who was until now Commissioner-Mobilization and Corporate Strategy at the tax collection agency.

Hichilema has since thanked the former chief tax collection chief for his service rendered to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors. Chanda was appointed as ZRA chief by former President Edgar Lungu in September 2016. (Xinhua)