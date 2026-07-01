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South Africa raises sardine catch limit to save fishing jobs
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast residents use nets to collect sardines, 7 June 2025, in uMnini, during the annual sardine run. Each year, millions of sardines migrate from the cold waters of the Cape to the warmer Indian Ocean currents off KZN. Local fisherman flock to the beaches to cash in on the bounty. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Africa

South Africa raises sardine catch limit to save fishing jobs

July 1, 2026

CAPE TOWN, July 1 — South Africa has increased the sardine catch limit on its West Coast by 6,000 tonnes to help protect jobs and livelihoods in coastal communities. On Tuesday, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said that the decision balances economic needs with environmental protection.

The increase brings the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for areas west of Cape Agulhas to 36,500 tonnes from 30,500 tonnes. “I am very pleased that we have saved more than a thousand jobs, whilst also ensuring the protection of our natural resources,” Aucamp said.

“Creating jobs and growing our economy does not stand in opposition to the protection of our environment, which was again evident in reaching this decision.” The increase includes 3,000 tonnes supported by updated scientific assessments and another 3,000 tonnes converted from existing sardine bycatch allocations.

The department said the decision followed urgent requests from the commercial small pelagic sector after a shortage of sardine west of Cape Agulhas disrupted processing operations.

The downturn placed more than 1,000 jobs at risk and threatened the livelihoods of over 5,000 people who depend on the sector, the department said. The increase followed recommendations from the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group.

The department said it will continue to monitor sardine stocks through its established scientific assessment and stakeholder processes.

“Any future adjustments to management of our small pelagic stock will be considered strictly within the framework of the applicable scientific advice, sustainable resource management and legislative requirements,” it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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