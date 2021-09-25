Tanzania approves 13 mln USD for construction of grand industrial park

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 25 — The government of Tanzania has approved 30 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 13 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of a state-of-the-art industrial park and business center in the East African nation’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, an official said on Friday.

The 13 million U.S. dollars released by the government will be used for preparations and initial implementation of the project slated for its completion in February 2022, said Kitila Mkumbo, the Minister for Industry and Trade.

Mkumbo told a news conference that the industrial park and business center will be constructed at Kurasini in an area covering six hectares of land.

He said the grand project will be jointly implemented by the government through the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and six investment firms from Tanzania, China, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

He added that the project will involve the construction of five major industries which include agro-processing industries and the construction of manufacturing and integration industries for processing electronics appliances.

Mkumbo said the industrial park will also see the construction of an international agricultural and trade center, the construction of warehouses for conserving vegetable products, and the construction of a one-stop service center. – Xinhua