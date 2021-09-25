Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Tanzania approves 13 mln USD for construction of grand industrial park
Tanzania approves 13 mln USD for construction of grand industrial park
Africa

Tanzania approves 13 mln USD for construction of grand industrial park

written by Derdy September 25, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 25 — The government of Tanzania has approved 30 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 13 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of a state-of-the-art industrial park and business center in the East African nation’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, an official said on Friday.
The 13 million U.S. dollars released by the government will be used for preparations and initial implementation of the project slated for its completion in February 2022, said Kitila Mkumbo, the Minister for Industry and Trade.
Mkumbo told a news conference that the industrial park and business center will be constructed at Kurasini in an area covering six hectares of land.
He said the grand project will be jointly implemented by the government through the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and six investment firms from Tanzania, China, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.
He added that the project will involve the construction of five major industries which include agro-processing industries and the construction of manufacturing and integration industries for processing electronics appliances.
Mkumbo said the industrial park will also see the construction of an international agricultural and trade center, the construction of warehouses for conserving vegetable products, and the construction of a one-stop service center.  – Xinhua

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia ratifies continental treaty for establishment of African...

February 25, 2021

S. Africa records over 13,000 COVID-19 cases in...

June 16, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 4.82 mln: Africa CDC

May 31, 2021

More than 760 dead on S. African roads...

December 21, 2018

Boko Haram claims school kidnapping in northern Nigeria

December 16, 2020

South Africa sets out penalty for people not...

July 15, 2020

KFC Zimbabwe re-opens after month-long break due to...

November 9, 2018

South Sudan declares end of cholera outbreak after...

February 9, 2018

Member states endorse ECA’s strategic plan for statistical...

October 4, 2018

(Special for CAFS) Ethiopian Airlines continues to support...

July 6, 2021