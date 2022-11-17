Trending Now
CRIME

South Africa police arrests Israel’s wanted gang leader

November 17, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17 — The South African police said Thursday that they have arrested a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader wanted for attempted murder and seven other people.
The suspect was arrested during an operation by Interpol South Africa with multisectoral law enforcement agents. He is alleged to be a member of a criminal organization in Israel called the Abergil Organization.
“The wanted fugitive has been arrested together with seven others at a house in Bryanston. The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015. He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
During an early morning takedown operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms, 40,000 U.S. dollars, as well as three suspected stolen motorcycles, according to the spokesperson.
The Israeli authorities allege that the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion, and other criminal activities.
“All role players are at the scene where the investigation and search warrant is being executed,” Mathe said.  (Xinhua)

