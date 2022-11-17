Regional and Global Industry Leaders to Make Strong Case for Hydrocarbon Investment at Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2022

By Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17 — With the biggest energy event in Africa post-COP27 set to take place in Luanda from November 29 to December 1, a strong lineup of regional energy ministers will make their way to Angola to lead discussions on the state of play of their respective energy sectors. Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2022 is committed to securing new investment, not just in Angola’s sector, but the wider regional energy landscape at large, with the participation of these ministers serving to only enhance this agenda.

At the head is Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola, who has played an instrumental role in positioning Angola as the biggest oil producer in Africa, an emerging globally competitive gas player and an increasingly attractive renewable energy market. On the oil and gas front, Angola has seen discoveries being made such as ExxonMobil’s discovery at the Bavuca South-1 exploration well at Block 15, offshore Angola this month; the launch of three new refinery projects; and the establishment of one of the largest single investments in the country’s energy sector, the Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project. While on the renewables front, new commitments by TotalEnergies and other regional players to monetize the country’s abundant solar and wind potential. As such, the sector is ripe for investment and offers unparalleled opportunities for project developers and financiers alike.

Representing Namibia, the country’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Tom Alweendo, will also be participating in Angola, driving the discussion around the role an accelerated exploration drive plays in Africa’s energy future. With two major oil discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell made off the coast of Namibia just this year, the country is poised for large-scale developments and is seeking new partnerships with regional and global financiers. In addition to oil and gas, Namibia’s significant green hydrogen potential has laid the foundation for multi-billion-dollar project launches by the likes of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy and others. With a sectoral transformation on the cards, Hon. Minister Alweendo will drive the investment discussion in Angola.

Contributing to this discussion will be Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea and a strong advocate for the role gas plays in Africa. For his part, Minister Obiang Lima has been instrumental in positioning his country as a regional gas hub, unlocking untapped gas resources across West Africa while working towards creating intra-African energy networks in pursuit of energy security. Through the processing facility Punta Europe, Equatorial Guinea monetizes both domestic and regional resources. As the country looks to maximize gas in Africa even further, securing new capital will be key in furthering Minister Obiang Lima’s expansion agenda.

Also driving the investment in gas agenda, Dr. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Senegal’s Minister of Petroleum and Energies, will be participating at AOG 2022, advocating for heightened investment in African energy. With the 2.5 million ton per annum Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development set to come online in early 2023, as well as the launch of other large-scale projects such as the 230-million-barrel Sangomar oil project, Senegal’s energy future looks bright. However, to unlock the full potential of the sector, H.E. Dr. Minister Gladima is looking at improving investment as well as regional collaboration.

Meanwhile, representing one of Africa’s final frontiers, Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has investment on the agenda, and will be providing critical insight into the DRC’s 30-block strong licensing round. With 27 oil and three gas blocks opening for investment in July 2022, the country offers stakeholders the opportunity to explore one of the last untapped basins worldwide.

Finally, in pursuit of a defined and aligned oil and gas agenda for Africa, H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be driving the discussion on how Africa can remain resilient despite global market instability. As head of one of the most influential energy organizations worldwide, the Secretary-General is well-positioned to drive the discussion on investment, exploration and production, and will be joining the ministerial lineup in making a strong case for African oil and gas.

“We will drive a discussion about Oil and Gas in Angola. Gas is critical and essential for Angola’s industrialization. Renewables are critical for the future, and we should embrace both. Local content, free markets, energy poverty, women in energy and financing Angola’s energy growth will be critical” NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber

“As we saw at the African Energy Week, Angolan energy industry reforms when it comes to eliminating red tape and cutting unnecessary barriers is ensuring that the industry remains strong and reinforced our commitment to supporting the oil and natural gas industry in the years to come. I am confident that investment opportunities and deals will be closed in Luanda during this event” Concluded Ayuk

With AOG 2022 set to unlock significant investment across both the Angolan and regional energy landscape, the regional energy ministers in attendance will further this agenda by providing key insight into their respective sectors, engaging with stakeholders from across the regional and global market while driving the discussion on the role oil and gas play in Africa’s energy future.

